Looks like Katrina Kaif’s still from Zero posted by Shah Rukh Khan on Monday has a lot to convey to the audience. The picture is pretty dark, portraying a depth that each one of us eagerly want to decode. With all the blurred paparazzi around her holding cameras and mics, what is she doing in the picture? The suspense is thrilling!

If we happen to see the other way round, Katrina looks pretty bold but wrecked at the same time. She sports kohl smudged eyes and an intense look as she is seen surrounded by people. Her face depicts grief, anger, and a hunger for vengeance. From what we have heard about her character, she is playing an alcoholic actress in the film. This look of her surely hints at a track in which she might be finding herself. She definitely seems to be lost in this still but we can’t wait to see what the makers have in store for us. The picture has left us in dilemma, wondering what her role could be all about.

Whatever it is, Kat seems to be all prepped-up to reach out to fans with another role, another sequence and another suspense!

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all hooting for her co-star as he wrote a delightful caption on the picture which said, “There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friend’s beauty….hope you all also give it love,”

Zero is directed by Aanand L. Rai, and features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man. The film, releasing on December 21, also stars Anushka Sharma.