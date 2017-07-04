Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are currently busy shooting for Vijay Krishna Acharya’s ambitious larger-than-life project ‘Thugs of Hindostan. The duo, along with the Dangal sensation Fatima Sana Shaikh were seen shooting in Malta.

As reported earlier, Katrina had also joined the cast of Thugs Of Hindostan and the actress had also posted pictures from the shooting spot in Malta. It is one of the most-anticipated films from 2018. With a number of superstars the film, is undoubtedly going to be the biggest attraction.

Buzz is, Katrina Kaif’s character in the movie will be that of a warrior princess. A source associated with the production work of Thugs Of Hindostan gave details to Deccan Chronicle about how different her character will be from her past roles, “Katrina plays this very interesting Indian princess character. The entire look has a warrior princess feel to it, with a sexy nose ring in the middle of the nose partition. Wild loose waves, smokey eyes and indo-western outfits in earthy colour tones (mostly greyish and brown) was inspired from ‘ghagra – choli’ but only in a quirkier way! She is seen flashing her dashboard abs too,” said the source.

Katrina was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho which doomed at the box office. We hope she impresses us with her new avatar in the film.

Recently, Aamir’s picture with pierced ears and nose was floating on the internet. Well, we know that the amount of hard work that goes into the transformation of an actor to get into the character and with Aamir it is always spot on. Who knows it better than Aamir, who was last seen gaining weight and building a muscular body for Dangal.

Based on the story of four pirates- Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif- the film is rumoured to be a leaf out of Hollywood’s cult franchise ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

Well, we just hope ‘ Thugs of Hindostan’ is worth the wait.