Ali Abbas Zafar is one director who seems super excited for his upcoming project and is thoroughly enjoying working on the same. The filmmaker keeps sharing stills from the sets of his forthcoming movie Tiger Zinda Hai and the latest one is going to make your day!

The filmmaker took to Twitter to share a behind the scenes photo of his lead cast Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and the two look ethereal! Check it out here:

Don’t they look absolutely stunning? While Katrina’s appears in a mood for fun, Salman’s expressions hint at ‘don’t you dare mess with me’. Kat looks gorgeous in a light peach off-shoulder dress while Sallu looks like the perfect gentleman in a white shirt and bow tie. The actors look like a royal couple as they pose with a majestic chandelier making the perfect backdrop. We can’t wait to watch the film!

Zafar is currently shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai in a cement factory in the UAE. The filmmaker on Monday shared a photograph from the shoot location and captioned, ‘Shooting Tiger Zinda Hai at the stunning Arkan cement factory. Thank you authorities for your priceless support, trust me it looks beautiful.’

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, which was helmed by Kabir Khan. Salman will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s Tubelight which is expected to hit theatres on 23rd June.

The team of Tiger Zinda Hai will be shooting in Abu Dhabi over a 65-day schedule at multiple locations in the city. The shoot has begun in Abu Dhabi from the first week of May.

Salman said in a statement, “Tiger Zinda Hai is a film of sizeable scale and context. Abu Dhabi, with a variety of locations, and gracious hosts, is ideal to shoot a film like this one. I hope that the entire unit will enjoy our time here.” Katrina feels the city fits in perfectly with the movie’s story. “I look forward to shooting in eye-catching locations and on the impressive set here,” she said.

Work has begun on the construction of a 20,000 square metres backlot for the movie’s shoot. The set is being designed by Rajnish Hedao from Acropolis DMG, and over 150 workers will be on site to create the film’s main set, many of whom helped to build the Star Wars set in Abu Dhabi in 2013. The production unit will also film at several other locations around Abu Dhabi before moving onto the set.