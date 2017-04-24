Actors Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh & Abhay Deol were recently spotted while attending a late night party at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s house.

While Katrina flaunted a summer dress, Ranveer wore a sleeveless vests. Abhay Deol sported a white shirt with black trousers and a tie. He was looking quite handsome! Katrina Kaif, who has a reputation for looking through shutterbugs, happily posed for them this time. Ranveer also smiled for the shutterbugs and posed for them.

Check out exclusive photos of the party right here:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the second instalment after Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who earlier directed Salman in Sultan. If reports are to be believed, then Salman has recommended his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star for Aamir Khan’s upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, there is no confirmation yet whether Kat will be a part of the film. Aamir Khan does not generally repeat his heroines and chooses a new actress in each of his films, as says the trend. Katrina has already worked with the Dangal actor in Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan will be directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmavati. The movie is based on the life of Rani Padmini, the queen of Mewar. Deepika Padukone is essaying the queen in the movie, while Shahid Kapoor is playing Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. Ranveer Singh will be seen in the avatar of Delhi emperor Alauddin Khilji.

Abhay Deol, on the other hand, is gearing up for his first international project, The Field. The film also stars Hollywood actor Brendon Fraser and Bollywood veteran Prem Chopra. The thriller film will be directed by Rohit Batra and produced by Guy J Louthan. The actor also has a sci-fi film in his kitty.