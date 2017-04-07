Katrina Kaif Not Ready For A Lip-Lock With Ex-Beau Ranbir Kapoor?

Jagga Jasoos is a film, which is facing many a hurdle before making its way to the theatres. Amidst innumerable delays in its release, here is fresh trouble brewing. A creative poster from the film featuring the lead actress Katrina Kaif sharing a lip-lock with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is also the film’s hero, will be released first. As per reports, Katrina is not very happy with the idea of this poster and doesn’t want it to be released! Not only this, the actress has reportedly demanded that she wants to see all the creative posters before they are released! Director Anurag Basu is obviously unhappy with such a demand and hasn’t been able to come up with a solution yet.

The blue-eyed boy of Kapoor Khandaan, Ranbir and the beautiful Katrina Kaif called it quits in January last year, after dating each other for six long years and living in for a year. However, they decided to continue working together in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. Despite that, there have been reports about Katrina not agreeing to promote the movie together with her ex-beau Ranbir.

Jagga Jasoos, which deals with the story of a boy in search of his missing father, will be Ranbir and Katrina’s first movie together post their break-up and fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the former star couple together. But guess they’ll have to wait for some more time! The film, which was slated to hit theatres in April after multiple delays has again been postponed. Fresh reports claim that it will now release in July. The makers are apparently planning to release the film on 4th July. Three more medium budgeted films— Chef, Haseena and Mom are releasing on the same date. Since all these 3 films are content driven – Jagga Jasoos is expected to have an advantage over them.

A popular daily recently reported that the film is being put up on sale. Produced by Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu and Disney India, reports stated that the makers wish to offload the film for Rs 130 crores.