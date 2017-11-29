Katrina Kaif: The Last Year & A Half Has Been Extremely Rough

Katrina Kaif has had a rollercoaster ride in Bollywood. She’s had a lot of ups and downs in her professional and personal life. Her recent films too have not performed well at the box-office.

There’s Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan this Christmas, followed by Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan next Diwali and the Aanand L Rai film alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma coming up next December.

The beautiful actress has risen from these tough times and she spoke about the good, bad and ugly phase of her life. In an interview to DNA, she first commented on her movies, “There wasn’t any sense of planning. These are films that happened organically. There were discussions and these are wonderful filmmakers, who were doing films I wanted to do. There’s no point in trying to recreate the past or trying to be nostalgic,” says Katrina.

Kat also added, “The last year-and-a-half has been, at many times, extremely rough and trying for me. I think I’m still in the transition period till I find myself and learn a lot more about myself. I’m happy in this phase, I’m working hard and understanding the joys of a film set. But I’m still in a phase where there’s a lot of uncertainty.”

She went to add why she always gets meaty roles in other superstar movies, “You have to have a good role in a film you’re doing. And the film has to interest you. I’m just grateful for the work that I do. Yes, no doubt, I work as hard as anyone possibly can. I don’t classify roles like that. If something interests me, I will do it, regardless of the screen time.”

Se added, “But we are also living a life alongside all of this. I go to work and you need to know how to give your best and come home and disconnect. You can’t base your entire existence on it because it’s not healthy and I have done that for a long time.”

“Then, I shifted my focus to my personal life and now, it’s back to work because of the turn life has taken. You have to know how to balance things. Obviously, work should be done with passion and obsession. But you also need to learn to not get your validity or sense of self, just from your work.”

On being asked about her Thugs Of Hindostan role, he said “I cannot talk about anything related to Thugs right now, “It wasn’t about the space or the VFX. Honestly, Aanand sir has been discussing this film with me for the last two years. It was originally titled Katrina Meri Jaan, which is probably why people keep asking me if I’m playing myself in the film.”

“But it’s a very different film now since there have been a lot of changes in it. Aanand sir is one of the finest directors we have and I believe in him. He really pushed me and fought for it. So I felt that if someone’s fighting so much for it and has that much belief, then let’s see where we go together,” she concluded.