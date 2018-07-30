Katrina Kaif Joins Salman Khan In Bharat; Here’s When She Will Start The Shoot!

After the blockbuster success of Tiger Zinda Hai the super hit trio of the film Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to collaborate again for Bharat.

Katrina Kaif will play the love interest of Salman Khan in the Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

After setting the box office on fire with the last outing Tiger Zinda Hai, Ali Abbas Zafar has roped in Katrina Kaif for the upcoming period drama Bharat.

The much loved jodi of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be recreating the magic on screen yet again with Ali Abbas Zafar for Bharat.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is immensely excited to collaborate with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again after the roaring success of Tiger Zinda Hai.

The director shares, “I am extremely excited to work with Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan once again for Bharat. We have had exciting collaborations in the past and it is very interesting to work with the duo once again. Katrina got on board in the Nick of time for the project and it is very delightful to work with the immensely talented actress yet again.”

The film that went on floors earlier this month has already begun the first schedule including a grand circus sequence featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.

Katrina Kaif will be joining the shoot of Bharat in the upcoming schedules beginning in September.

Earlier, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sneak peek from the film sets giving a glimpse of Salman Khan performing a dare devil stunt on motorbike amidst a ring of fire raising the excitement of the audience.

Bharat’s release also brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 Blockbuster Hit, Sultan. The hit director-actor duo will be marking a hattrick with Bharat after their last outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

Dabbang Khan will yet again treat the audience on the festive season of Eid next year with the release of Bharat.

The film will feature Salman sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his ‘Karan-Arjun’ look which has created immense excitement amongst the audience.

The film is set to have a character-driven story spanning across many periods. Bharat will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi , besides Punjab and Delhi in India.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid 2019.