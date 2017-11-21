Katrina Kaif Joins Salman Khan For The Closing Ceremony Of IFFI 2017!

From a specially curated selection of the best films from India and around the world, masterclasses and panel discussions with the finest cinema talents, to some of the biggest Indian stars lending their support, IFFI 2017 is truly a cinematic extravaganza to watch out for!

Superstar Katrina Kaif, who continues to remain one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Hindi film industry, will be the special guest at the closing ceremony of the 48th International Film Festival of India.

The actress who readies for her big release this year is busy with her brand and other professional commitments, however, she will be taking time out from her schedule to lend her support to the festival.

Talking about the festival says Katrina Kaif, “ I look forward to being part of IFFI 2017.This year is special because it will be my first visit there. I’m happy to be part of Asia’s oldest festival as it celebrates the Future of cinema this year.”

The 48th Edition of IFFI will take place from the 20th to 28th of November, 2017 in the beach state of Goa.

The actress will be seen with Salman Khan in the much-awaited film Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger which was directed by Kabir Khan. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will hit theaters on 22nd December 2017. The makers released the first song Swag Se Swagat today and we must say it is truly the song of the year.