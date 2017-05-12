Actress Katrina Kaif is the latest addition to Thugs of Hindostan, which features her Dhoom: 3 co-star Aamir Khan, apart from megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The Yash Raj Films production will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir for Dhoom: 3.

“Yash Raj Films’ star-studded mega project ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ has its final ‘thug’ onboard. Katrina Kaif joins the other ‘thugs’ Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in this larger than life, grand cinematic experience,” read a statement issued by the banner.

If the reports are to be believed, Aditya Chopra has suggested Kat’s name for the film as he liked her and Aamir’s pair in Dhoom 3.

Recently the makers had announced that Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be part of the film. Talking about Fatima’s character, director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “The role of the girl is pivotal to the film so it was crucial for us to find the perfect fit. Through a rigorous round of auditions and action workshops, we found in Fatima a truly dedicated actor and a gifted performer of the action. We are very happy to have found the perfect girl for our film.”

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the bestseller novel ‘Confessions of a Thug.’ It revolves around the story of the thugs who murder travellers and loot their money and valuables! Aamir will start shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan in June. He has been training hard for the film and his look will be lean, not as muscular as look he sported for his last film Dangal.

The film is all set to go on floors on June 1, this year and is scheduled for 2018 Diwali release.

