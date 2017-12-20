Katrina Kaif, the diva has given us more and more reasons to love her over time. From her graceful moves to flawless looks couples with her acting skills, she is a complete package to make a film a hit one!

Her kitty is filled with three much-awaited upcoming movies, which definitely is a reason for her fans to rejoice.

Tiger Zinda Hai :

Tiger Zinda Hai the much-awaited release of this year is a sequel to the 2012 hit film, Ek Tha Tiger which features Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan reprising their roles as Zoya and Tiger from their earlier movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Sajjad Delfrooz, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra and Nawab Shah in supporting roles. Tiger Zinda Hai releases this Friday.

Thugs of Hindostan:

The film is based on Philip Meadows Taylor’s 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug which is about a gang of Thugs who posed a serious challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 19th century. Thugs of Hindostan will also star big names like Aamir Khan, Big B, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is scheduled to release during Diwali 2018. The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom 3.

Trending

Anand L.Rai’s Dwarf:

Written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Anand L Rai, this film also features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. What has been known about Katrina’s character in the film is that she will play the character of an on-screen actress while Shah Rukh will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. This is for the second time that Shahrukh and Katrina will be sharing screen after Jab Tak Hai Jaan.