Ever since Katrina Kaif has made her debut on Facebook, she has been updating her fans regularly with her whereabouts. On Sunday, Katrina put up a message on Facebook, informing that she is shifting to a new house soon and that she wants her fans to visit her new place.

The actor posted a picture with a caption, “Will you come visit me if I share the address with you ..?”

Within a few hours, millions of likes and more than thousand people commented on that post.

According to reports, the 32-year-old actress has been on a house-hunting since last year after breaking up with Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she was in a live-in relationship.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, which is a comedy-drama film narrating the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. Recently, the film’s music director, Pritam revealed that the film will have 29 tracks and that he is most excited for the album release. The film is scheduled to hit the screen on July 14, 2017.

Katrina Kaif will also be seen alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which is the second installment of Ek Tha Tiger (2012). The movie is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who earlier directed Salman in Sultan.

If reports are to be believed, then Salman has recommended his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star for Aamir Khan’s upcoming flick Thugs of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. However, there is no confirmation yet whether Kat will be a part of the film or not.

Aamir Khan does not generally repeat his heroines and tends to choose a new actress in each of his films, according to the recent trend. Katrina has already worked with the Dangal actor in Dhoom 3. Thugs of Hindostan will be directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya.