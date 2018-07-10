Katrina Kaif Gets Booed At Dabangg Reloaded Tour; We Are Here For Salman Khan Say Hecklers!

Katrina Kaif is working round the clock to deliver some energetic performances at the DaBangg Reloaded Tour. Katrina Kaif along with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Dheva, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul took the tour to nine international cities as it concluded in Toronto on July 9.

In a video that’s been going viral on the social media we can see a certain section of fans booing Katrina Kaif. From what we can interpret, a fan from the spectators asked for a photo and Katrina moved towards her car. The heckler then says to Katrina that she needs a better attitude. Katrina then tells her about her long day and asks her to calm down.

People gather to take photos with Katrina Kaif and she gracefully agrees to do so. We can also hear how they are attending the tour only for Salman Khan.

Superstar Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour, which has entertained the Indian diaspora in London, Hong Kong, Auckland and Melbourne, now took place in US and Canada. The tour’s last stop was in New Delhi in December 2017 where the stars shook-a-leg-on peppy numbers like Mujhse Shadi Karogi, Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho, Munni Badnam, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Swag Se Swagat.

The Tiger Zinda Hai star’s Da-Bangg Tour was scheduled to take place in Kathmandu on March 10. It had been called off citing threat from a section led by Netra Bikram Chand Biplav, according to the organizers.

On the work front Salman Khan will team up with Priyanka Chopra on the big screen after a gap of 11 years, after their last appearance in God Tussi Great Ho in 2008. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.