She may be criticised for her acting skills but when it comes to hotness, Katrina Kaif can give any A-lister Bollywood actress or top model a run for their money. Kat has posed for renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino’s famous towel series and her photograph is breaking the internet!

Testino shared the photo on Instagram and Katrina’s fans have been drooling over it! He captioned it, “TOWEL SERIES 135, KATRINA KAIF, #TowelSeries #MarioTestino @KatrinaKaif.”

Take a look at the photo here:

The celebrated photographer has earlier photographed Hollywood names like Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid among others. Katrina is the first Bollywood actress to join the bandwagon and we can bet that this is her hottest picture ever!

The gorgeous actress also made her much-awaited Instagram debut yesterday. She posted her first photo with the caption ‘new beginnings … coming from my happy place #helloinstagram’

After making a debut on Facebook on her birthday last year, the actress has now decided to try her hands on Instagram.

Her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan welcomed Katrina on Instagram with an adorable message. Salman posted, ‘Pls instantly welcome on insta The Tigress Zinda hai @katrinakaif’

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s musical adventure romantic comedy film Jagga Jasoos alongside her alleged ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film has been delayed N number of times and we don’t know when it is finally going to release. But as per reports, Katrina is going to start the promotions soon.

There have been reports that Kat has refused to promote the film together with Ranbir but fans are eagerly waiting to catch the two stars together. Will Katrina and Ranbir promote Jagga Jasoos together? When will the movie release? Well, only time has the answer!