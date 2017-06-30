Actress Katrina Kaif says she knew that her Jagga Jasoos co-star Ranbir Kapoor’s 2009 “boring” film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year would not do wonders at the box office.

During an interaction with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, Ranbir, Katrina and “Jagga Jasoos” director Anurag Basu were asked if they are confident about the success of the film that got delayed several times.

Ranbir said: “I cannot predict the box office success, but I know it’s a good film. After ‘Rocket Singh..., I thought I made a ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’. But then we all know that the film didn’t work. So, as an actor, you cannot predict.”

Katrina added: “I knew that ‘Rocket Singh…’ would be a flop. After watching the film, I called him and said that it’s such a boring film! But in this film (‘Jagga Jasoos‘) we all enjoyed the process while filming. Every day when we gathered on set, we knew we are creating something new and interesting. As an actor, the outcome is not in our hand, but the process… I thoroughly enjoyed.”

Ranbir is also one of the producers of the film. Asked if he is a better friend or a producer, Katrina said: “I think he is my best friend.”

Earlier, Ranbir had said that Kaif is a big star, who delivers superhit films time and again. He would even like to make a film “only for her” in the future as a producer.

“I think Katrina is a machine of superhit films. In the future, when I will produce a film, I would like to make a film only for her,” said Ranbir at a press conference.

Katrina, who was sitting next to him, smiled and said: “Thank you very much.”

Jagga Jasoos is releasing on July 14.