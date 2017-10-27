Katina Kaif To Be A Part Of Hrithik Roshan’s Krissh 4?

Katrina Kaif has impressed us with her action movies like Ek Tha Tiger and now she is all set to perform some kickass action in her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan.

Her professional life is also going quite well, despite flop movies like Fitoor, Jagga Jasoos and Baar Baar Dekho. After Tiger Zinda Hai, she will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s flick alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. Then, she has also signed Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s Thugs of Hindostan.

Recently, the buzz was that the actress was approached for a role in Hrithik Roshan’s Krissh 4. The actress cleared the rumours in a recent interview with Bollywood Life, “No, I have not been approached for Krrish 4. Neither have I had any discussions on that. But yes, I know a few people who are planning and developing some comics like that into films. But yes, Krrish is again an excellent franchise where they also had a superheroine with Kangana Ranaut’s character and I think they should definitely have the superheroine bit in it.” the actress said.

On being asked about why action roles are not written for actresses, Kat said, Obviously, that is changing. There are women doing primary action-oriented roles too. Everyone’s attempting them. It’s not that women aren’t getting action roles. Such films are written for heroines, too, but yes, you are right, it’s comparatively fewer in number. The men do get to do more action. But I have some great action scenes in Tiger Zinda Hai and I have trained really hard for it. I hope that they turn out well and the audiences love it.

She also expressed her thoughts on Indian superheroines and if she wanted to play one?

Katrina said, “I really think someone should make a superheroine film. It’s high time. There are so many characters in our Indian comics as well as those which can be translated and brought in a Hindi film. Look at our mythology; there are so many characters that lend beautifully to be made into a great superheroine. I really think someone should do that now, even if it’s a collaboration and not just a solo film. Of course, I would love to play a superheroine. Why not? I have always loved superheroines. Actually, there are quite a few characters that I personally love. There are also some discussions on this, so I won’t say too much.”