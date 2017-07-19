Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie, Raazi is set to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. Based on Harinder Sikka’s bestselling novel, Calling Sehmat, the film revolves around a Kashmiri spy (Alia Bhatt) who gets married to a Pakistani Army Officer (Vicky Kaushal).

Taking the plot in mind, Kashmir forms an integral part of the narrative. However, before the project can go on floors, it has run into its first hurdle — the makers have been unable to get the necessary permissions to shoot in the Valley, given the state of unrest there.

A unit member informed, “The original plan was to start the shoot in the Valley. However, Kashmir has been knocked off in the first schedule Rumors are rife that Ansarul Khilafah Jammu Kashmir (the Indian facet of the IS) is threatening the local police with violence and, in such a situation, it’s in everyone’s best interest to not shoot the film in the state.”

Considering Kashmir is an important element in the film, the makers have now decided to recreate Kashmir in studios of Mumbai itself. To make sure that the audience gets the impact of the movie, each and every aspect of Kashmir is being recreated.

A large set will be erected in Film City where most of the indoor sequences will be shot. “A few local Kashmiri workers are building the set. Since the decor of the homes has to be authentic, local Kashmiri artworks and curios will be flown down by the producers. The set will take a few weeks to be complete.”From workshops to creating the perfect environment, the team of Raazi has been laying all its efforts and thus it will be interesting for the audience to watch the outcome of the movie.

Meanwhile, the makers will kick-start the film’s shoot in Punjab. Alia and Kaushal will begin shooting by the end of this month. After their schedules in Punjab and Mumbai, the team will head to Delhi for another leg of shoot.