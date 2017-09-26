Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Gets A New Release Date

The year 2011 saw the release of the breezy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which went on to become a runaway hit at the box office. Not just it became a money-spinner for its makers, the film also made an overnight star out of Kartik Aaryan, who set the silver screen afire with his acting prowess.

One of the film’s highlights was his 5-minute long monologue, which is considered as the lengthiest single shot done for a Hindi film. The success of Pyaar Ka Punchnama encouraged its director Luv Ranjan to make its sequel titled Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, which also met with decent success at the box office.

Just as when everyone was eagerly awaiting the announcement of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, Luv Ranjan shocked everyone with the title of his next film. He titled his next film as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film will be starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh, the same trio who had even starred in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The latest update on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is that, its makers have now decided on its new release date. The film, which was supposed to be released on November 3 this year, will now be released on 12 January of the next year (2018).

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is being produced by Luv Films and T-Series. The story premise of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been set in the vast and massive locations of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The film, which is supposed to be a quirky, new-age love triangle, will also be having a certain ‘surprise element’ in the film. If the rumours are to be believed, then, the ‘surprise element’ of the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety will be (yet again) Kartik Aaryan’s monologue, which will be shocking the audiences once again.