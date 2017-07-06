Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been mostly seen on the big screen with actress Nushrat Bharucha, says it was a “change” for him to work with actress Kriti Kharbanda in the forthcoming film Guest Iin London.

“I have worked with the same heroine (Nushrat) in three films. This is the first time when my heroine is being changed,” Kartik said on Wednesday while promoting “Guest Iin London” along with Kriti and veteran actor and politician Paresh Rawal.

“It was an amazing experience to work with Kriti and as a co-actor, she never made us feel like that this is her second film in Bollywood. She doesn’t come across as someone who is new in the industry,” he added.

Perhaps Kartik forgot about Subhash Ghai’s film “Kaanchi: The Unbreakable“, in which he featured with actress Mishti.

Talking about Paresh, Kartik said: “Paresh sir is very supportive with everyone whom he works with. I shared a good bond with him. I went to London for the first time while shooting for this film. So, I used to roam around with him.”

Earlier Kartik revealed that he played a tech guru to Paresh Rawal during the shoot of the film.

Kartik said, “Paresh ji and I were like brothers on the sets. I’ve had too much fun with him. As soon as he got to know I am an engineer, he immediately asked me to repair his phone and the two of us had a good laugh.”

“I helped him use so many apps, and also made him learn several games on the phone. I loved the time we spent together in London. He’s a perfect buddy to hang out with.”

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, “Guest Iin London“, which also features Tanvi Azmi, is slated for release on Friday.