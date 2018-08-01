Kartik Aaryan Wins Heartthrob Of The Year Award At Vogue Beauty Awards 2018!

Last night Vogue held its annual and the most awaited event of the year – The Vogue Beauty Awards where all the Bollywood divas and divos stepped on the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward. While the ladies had their gowns to flaunt, the men kept it classic with their tuxedos. But one actor who surely stood out on the red carpet was none other than Kartik Aaryan.

The actor just rocks the classic look with his million dollar smile and that dapper style, no wonder the dashing hero even bagged the Heartthrob Of The Year Award last night.

While the Bollywood glam-Queens took home awards for their impeccable style and fashion, Vogue even handpicked few men as a ritual to be honoured and appreciated for their style and work. Kartik Aaryan, who is tinsel town’s new blue-eyed boy, was but naturally on their hotlist. The actor was awarded the ‘Heartthrob Of The Year’ and we were not surprised. Post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, his female fans have multiplied. Because this time, he just didn’t show his boyish charm but he also set the screens on fire with his bare-body shots. The actor has turned into a fitness freak and we must say that the entire nation is benefitting from it (wink, wink). Moreover after the film hit the bulls eye at the box-office, everyone in B-town wants a piece of him. Earlier this year he walked the ramp with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a Manish Malhotra show and the netizens went crazy. They wanted this duo to pair up soon for a movie, and the showstoppers broke the internet.

Kartik Aaryan today is the most-sort-after name even in the advertisement world. He has replaced few of the A-listers for endorsements and has been signing brands like there is no tomorrow. Right from a deodorant to a men’s cream, he has got it all in his kitty. And talking about films, well, it’s said that the boy is flooded with offers from every top banner in the industry. Tucking big banner projects under his belt has become his favourite game now. We must say after so much success and so much love from the audience he is truly the heartthrob of the year!