Kartik Aaryan To Star In The Hindi Remake Of Kannada Blockbuster Kirik Party

Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan who’s currently enjoying showbiz with his last hit Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety bags yet another movie. This time, the actor will be seen in the remake of Kannada blockbuster Kirik Party (2016) which will be produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions.

The Hindi Remake of Kirik Party will revolve around a romantic plot showcasing how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man. The film also promises sensational chartbuster music. Kirik Party was one of the highest grossing Kannada films which ran in cinemas for an impressive 150 days.

Earlier, rumors of Siddharth Malhotra playing the lead were doing the rounds but producer Ajay Kapoor has now confirmed the news of signing Kartik Aaryan and National Award-winning director Abhishek Jain for the project.

“We are excited to have Kartik Aaryan on board, as he has a connect with today’s youth. We felt only he could bring this well-etched character alive on the big screen. Kyta Productions is also happy to introduce a talented filmmaker like Abhishek Jain for this project. We will start filming in October and release next year”, he said. Post the success of Parmanu, Kyta Productions also announced RAW(Romeo Akbar Walter) starring John Abraham and Vishal Bharadwaj’s directorial Pataakha with several other exciting projects in the pipeline.

The Untitled film will be produced by Dheeraj Wadhwan, Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions and Vrithika Laykar.