Kartik Aaryan & Diljit Dosanjh To Share Screen Space?

We would have seen Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan in Boom Boom In New York but it wasn’t possible because Kartik opted out. Well, here’s a treat for the fans, if reports are to be believed the two are going to work together.

The movie is going to be produced by Ramesh Taurani said a report in DNA. “It’s a romantic comedy story with the two actors in the lead. The hunt for the female lead is currently underway and will be locked soon,” the source revealed to the daily.

The film will go on floors in May or June. It will be interesting to see the two chocolate boys share screen space. On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is now busy shooting for the biopic of Hockey player Sandeep Singh. The film is helmed by Shaad Ali and will release on June 29. He will also be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Arjun Patiala.

He will be now seen in Boom Boom In New York which is a 3D comedy starring Karan Johar, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani and more, will hit the screens on February 23. Produced by Pooja Films and Wiz Films, it is directed by Chakri Toleti.

Trending

While Kartik will be next seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety with the same start cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. The film will hit the theatres on 9th Feb 2018. The film will clash with Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary which was slated to release on 26th January along with Akshay Kumar’s Padman.