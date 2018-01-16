Karni Sena Vandalises A School In MP Just Because Students Were Performing On Ghoomar From Padmaavat

When the makers of Padmaavat announced their release date, most people thought the controversies are over now but not yet. Allegedly, the members of Karni Sena on Monday, January 15, attacked a school in Madhya Pradesh just because its students were performing on the song Ghoomar from the film.

According to IANS report, a girl student of Saint Paul School danced to the song for annual day celebration. After three to four hours, a group of 20-25 people entered the campus and began shouting slogans in favour of Sri Karni Sena, Jawra police station in-charge MP Parihar said.

ANI tweeted the same about it along with the pictures, “#MadhyaPradesh: A school allegedly vandalised by Karni Sena after students performed on song Ghoomar from #Padmaavat during their annual function earlier today in Ratlam’s Jaora, 1 student injured. Police reached the spot later.”

The Bhansali Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures movie is slated to release on January 25. It features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a story based on Padmaavat, an epic revered work of fiction by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi.

The film was caught in a row over claims by Rajput groups backed by a section of the BJP that it distorts history. Shree Rajput Karni Sena, at the forefront of the protests, demanded a ban.

Some states, including Rajasthan and Gujarat, have banned its release, while Rajput outfit Shree Rajput Karni Sena continues to protest against its release nationwide.

It’s still to be seen which states go ahead and impose a ban on the movie. The movie will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Padman and is all set to face a stiff competition from it. It’s made on a lavish budget and needs huge numbers on board to make it break-even for the makers.