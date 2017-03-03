At the launch of Sony BBC Earth that will go live on March 6 and whose brand ambassador she is, Kareena, was asked about the trouble many celebrities face after expressing their opinion on social media.

Here’s what she said: “I would rather watch TV in home and relax than express my opinion on everything and get trolled by people on social media. I am one of the actress who is neither on Twitter, nor on Instagram.”

Co-incidentally, Amitabh Bachchan, who is an active blogger and uses different social networking platforms to connect with his fans, said that he is often trolled on this media and he is used to it. In fact, he said “If you are on social media, you should be prepared for abuse. And I enjoy it.”

