Kareena Kapoor’s Baby – Taimur Ali Khan’s Picture Revealed

Another star has just been born to India’s most famous film family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, gave birth to a baby boy on Tuesday morning.
Well, guess what? We got the first picture of this lil baby boy – who has been named Taimur Ali Khan! Bebo is giving a peck on her kid’s cheeks and we can’t stop adoring the cute picture.
many many congrats to her <3 Nice Name :) taimoor <3
did read about 2 months ago that kareena and saif were in London “having a holiday??” and went to find out whether they’re having a boy or a girl????
is it true then that saif and kareena went to London for finding out whether they having a boy or a girl about some months ago??? read it on koimoi.com, they surely did otherwise there are exotic and other places to go to on holidays “for spending a holiday or quiet time together”