Today marks the Hindi film debut of Janhvi Kapoor, who is the daughter of legendary Indian actress Sridevi. As Dhadak is set to be screened across India today, all the eyes are on the audience reactions to the performance and screen presence of Janhvi Kapoor. The actress comes with a baggage of being the daughter of an accomplished actress and has large shoes to fill.

Only time shall tell us if she would be able to carry forward the legacy of Sridevi or no, but here’s a look at the position of star-kids in the industry:

Kareena Kapoor:

Coming from the Kapoor Clan, Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor. The actress made her acting debut with Refugee, starring Abhishek Bachchan in lead. Although the film was not a success, Kareena Kapoor hit the headlines all across and was touted as the next big female star of the industry. And the statement proved to be correct as well. In her 15 year plus career, Kareena Kapoor has been a part of few of the biggest Bollywood films and made her presence felt. In-fact, despite a prolonged career, the actress is still going strong as far as her connect with the audience is concerned and is indeed the most successful star-kid (female) since 2000.

Sonam Kapoor:

Just like Kareena Kapoor, even Sonam Kapoor made her Hindi film debut with an unsuccessful film i.e. Sawaariya. While a section of media wrote her off, she held her ground strong by proving the nay-sayers wrong by acting in successful films like Neerja, Bhaag Milkh Bhaag, Raanjhaanaa and Veere Di Wedding to name a few. Although it is too early to label her as successful or unsuccessful, going by her upcoming projects, Sonam is on the right track.

Sonakshi Sinha:

Sonakshi Sinha made her Hindi film debut with Dabangg starring Salman Khan in lead, and it proved to be a dream launch for the actress. After the release of Dabangg, she acted in a string of successful films like Rowdy Rathore, Son of Sardar, and Dabangg 2 to name a few, but lost her path thereafter. Her last few releases i.e. Welcome To New York, Ittefaq, Akira, Noor, Force 2, Tevar and Action Jackson flopped at the Box-Office, and it has been quite sometime since her last hit. After a promising debut, she lost her path, and is now looking to be back in the game with Happy Bhaag Jayegi 2.

Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt was trolled big time for being a non-actor when Student of The Year release. However,6 years later everything around her has changed. In today’s time, she is being hailed as not just the biggest female star but also the best female actress in the industry. Alia Bhatt is the second most successful star-kid of this generation after Kareena Kapoor and given the way she is climbing the ladders of success, that day isn’t far when she is termed as one of the most successful actress of all time.

Athiya Shetty:

Daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty was launched by Salman Khan in Hero, however that film didn’t quite work well at the Box-Office. Leaving the content aside, Shetty wasn’t quite able to impress the audience with her acting talent. After Hero, she made an appearance in Mubarakan, however even in this film, she wasn’t quite able to get noticed. While she is far from being successful as things stand today, it would be interesting to see what path does she adopt from hereon.

Apart from the above mentioned actors, this year will mark the Hindi film debut of two more star kids – Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. It would be interesting to see how much impact do they leave with their performance.