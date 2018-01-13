Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Veere Di Wedding Release Date Gets Postponed

It seems that year 2018 is the year of film’s postponement. After films like Padmaavat and Pari, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming Veere Di Wedding to gets postponed to a further date.

Veere Di Wedding was first supposed to be released on May 18, 2018. But now, the makers of the film made an official announcement that the film will be released on June 1, 2018.

The official handle of Balaji Motion Pictures took to their Twitter account and wrote, “A wedding to remember and a date that’s unforgettable! Block your calendars for Veere Di Wedding on 1st June 2018. RSVP nowww! :) @ektaravikapoor @RheaKapoor @sonamakapoor #KareenaKapoorKhan @ReallySwara @ShikhaTalsania @Nikhil_Dwivedi @vyas_sumeet @VeeRed @RuchikaaKapoor.”

further even Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the film, tweeted that Veere Di Wedding is arriving on Tusshar Kapoor’s son Lakkshya’s birthday. She wrote, “1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai.”

1 June is one big day!!!! Veere di wedding arrives on my lakkshya ‘s bday!!!! Ab shaadi aur bday pe aap sab ko nimantran hai — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) January 12, 2018

Trending

Recently, we saw the first poster of the film where Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor had donned a groom’s costume. The poster also featured Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Well, the poster looked fresh and vibrant! Also, this is Bebo’s first film after her pregnancy, so it will be more interesting to watch her as well.

Kareena was last seen in Udta Punjab with Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Shahid Kapoor. After that, she took a small break as she was all ready to welcome a new member to the family.

Veere Di Wedding is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and now it is all set to arrive on June 1, 2018.