Kareena Kapoor Khan To Work Next With Karan Johar?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has broken all the stereotypes and has set an inspiration for all the modern – day working woman. The actress rocked her fashion outings during her pregnancy and made several headlines with her ramp walk appearance, airport diaries and many more.

While Kareena is on her maternity leave at the moment, she is still considering offers. Buzz is that Bebo’s best friend Karan Johar has presented an interesting project to her. According to a close source, Karan Johar has approached Kareena for a film under his production banner. The film is said to be a rom-com and based on two friends.

If she signs this movie, it will be her first film with Dharma Productions after a gap of 4 years. Previously, she has worked with Dharma Productions in films like We Are Family, Kurbaan, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Kareena is currently lined up with Veere Di Wedding. Reportedly, she will kickstart the shooting of the film in May. The film is a story of four friends and their journey of self-discovery. The chick flick is adopted from Hollywood drama The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The film will also feature Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and the Wake Up Sid actress Shikha Talsania in key roles.

The movie will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced and directed by Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor’s daughter).

Earlier, the film was scheduled to roll in March, but now it will go on floors in May.

Apart from reading scripts, Kareena is also completing a few brand commitments and was also seen performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2017. This was her first live performance since delivering Taimur. Kareena was last seen in Ki And Ka along with Arjun Kapoor.