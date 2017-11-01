Today, Sonam Kapoor and Richa Chadha took to their twitter account and addressed a very serious issue. From last few days, the climate of Mumbai is acting a bit weird. A lot of people have complained that they have been having trouble breathing.

The Fukrey actress wrote, “Anyone else seeing the haze over Mumbai?Past few days I have been having trouble breathing, feels like we’re eating/inhaling talcum powder.” To which Sonam replied, “Have never had breathing issues in my life. But have been wheezing and developed bronchitis. It’s so scary.” This issue has become a serious concern now.

Well, Kareena is here to Sonam’s rescue! Her Veere De Wedding co-star Bebo gifted her air purifier. The Neerja actress posted a picture on her Instagram story and thanked Kareena.

On the work front, Sonam and Kareena are currently busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding. The movie is produced by Rhea Kapoor, while Shashanka Ghosh is directing it. The movie also stars Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas and Shikha Talsania. The Veere Di Wedding team has wrapped up their first schedule and are back in Mumbai.

While Richa is gearing up for the release of the second instalment of the Fukrey franchise. The movie also stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Ali Fazal. Fukrey Returns is all set to release on December 8, 2017.