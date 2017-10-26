The hottest mommy in town Kareena Kapoor Khan is now busy shooting for her upcoming movie Veere Di Wedding. People were eagerly waiting to see her on screen post-pregnancy. The actress was last seen in Ki & Ka.

The makers of Veere Di Wedding shared the first poster of the movie yesterday and it has increased the excitement among the audiences. Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Veere Di Wedding is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd., and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production. The movie is all set to release on 18th May 2018.

We’ve now got our hands on a video where we see Kareena rehearsing for a song for the film. The video has Kareena practising her steps with the Sonam Kapoor and Sumeet Vyas.

Check it out:

Kareena is one celeb who made pregnancy look cool with her grand and royal photoshoots. And her weight loss post delivering adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is worth applause. The actress has a very strong fan base and the curiosity to see her set the screen ablaze can never cease. She is a true delight onscreen.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Mehul Suri and Nidhi Mehra. Team Veere Di Wedding have wrapped the Delhi schedule of the film and are soon to get busy with the remaining parts. Earlier this month, the stars of the wedding drama flew back from the National Capital to celebrate Diwali with their family.