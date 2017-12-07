Kareena Kapoor Khan On Taimur’s Airport Look: I Don’t Dress Him Because Of Paparazzi

We all know that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is the most clicked and adored star kid in the town!

The paparazzi are on their toes to click baby Taimur whenever he has a day out with his gorgeous mom Kareena.

Not only this, but his different looks are much talked about topic these days. When his picture in the white kurta-pyjama was out, we could not stop gushing over his picture! The Kapoor genes and Nawabi attitude makes him the most amazing kid on the block. In the recent times, Taimur has over-shined at several events- be it going for a shoot with Kareena or Tusshar’s son’s birthday party, he has won our hearts and how! Recently, the Ki And Ka actress spoke about her little munchkin and his different looks. She said, “Well, I dress him up because I like to dress him up which is also pretty much casual. But I don’t dress him up because of the paparazzi or the fact that he is getting clicked. I am happy if he gets clicked in kurta pyjama. Fashion also lies in the fact that you’re comfortable in what you wear, have the right attitude and can carry off anything.”

When it comes to style statements, how can we forget Bebo herself? She is the one-stop destination for all the trendy and stylish looks. From slaying at the red carpet to making a style statement in her gym attire, Kareena has literally proved why she is the real Begum of Bollywood. Speaking about her style, Kareena said, “My style has been very confident, and it has always been in the casual chic kind of zone than a couture one. I think people relate to me more in my jeans and sneakers and I think that’s also quite a big statement because you’re working and constantly on the go. I mean my airport looks can’t be much like that of a ramp style, with high heels because we also have to think about the practicality of the situation as well. I think I’m a practical dresser.”

Bebo’s little tot will be soon turning one on December 20. But now, it seems that the family won’t celebrate or will have a grand affair due to the recent demise of Late Shashi Kapoor Ji.

On the work front, Kareena is all gearing up for Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It is all set to release in May 2018.