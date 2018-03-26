Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kartik Aaryan Set The Ramp On Fire For Manish Malhotra!

What do you expect when you have the epitome of Style & Glamour paired with the Cool & Fresh!! A perfect blend right! That’s exactly what we witnessed in Singapore and it’s ace designer Manish Malhotra who deserves the credit for creating it on the ramp.

The master of the fashion world brought together the stunning Kareena Kapoor Khan and the hunk Kartik Aaryan to showcase his collection at the Summer Couture Week 2018 in Singapore.

Bebo who already rules our hearts shared a startling chemistry with Kartik who has become the heartthrob of the nation with his film Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety entering the 100 cr club!

The designer called Kareena his “little sister” and “forever muse” as she played the showstopper for the 51-year-old at the Atlas bar in Parkview Square. About 300 guests were in attendance at the event. While Kareena wore a beautiful beaded lehenga at the show, Kartik looked great in black.

Trending

This fresh pairing worked wonders and we can’t wait to watch the two in a film together!