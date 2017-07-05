Kareena Kapoor Khan recently ruled the social media and magazine covers with her charming pregnancy avatar. She has been an inspiration to aspiring mommies.

The way she carried herself with elegance and ease during pregnancy, is commendable. Her professionalism even in her pregnancy period left everyone stunned.

In an early interview, the actress was asked whether she’d like to put down her journey to motherhood in a book, she had said, “I am not a writer. But never say never.”

Now, Bebo has been approached by two leading publishers to write about breaking pregnancy norms and inspiring a legion of mommies-to-be.

A source close to Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed, “The offers came in last month and she is giving it serious thought. While she believes writing requires dedication, she wants her thoughts to reach people far and wide. In the glam world, pregnancy is equated to a disease and an actress’ career is considered over once she has a baby. Her book will attack the stigma around pregnancy and how she was able to shatter the so-called norms.”

The actress is still figuring out what all she wants to put in the book. “She wants to be measured when it comes to writing about her personal life. Her sole intention is to inspire pregnant women not to avoid the public eye. One can also expect a chapter on the furor over Taimur’s name soon after he was born. Her diet and workout regime for post-pregnancy weight loss will also make for a major part of the book,” the source added.

The book titled, Pregnancy Notes will be out on 15th July!