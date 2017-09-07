Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a million bucks on the first cover that she has been featured in after giving birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena graced the covers of not just magazines but also walked the ramp for designer Sabyasachi when she was pregnant.

She stunned everybody with her fashion sense during her pregnancy. The actress was highly appreciated because of her amazing fashion choices. She makes it a point to start a new trend. She needed less than a year to shed the post pregnancy weight and is now back in the game and ruling it too.

The 36-year-old actress featured on the cover of Filmfare‘s September issue – ‘The Big Fashion Issue’ – in a pale pink number and we love everything about her. The diva looks hot in her nude coloured spaghetti dress. She paired the look with danglers, smokey eye makeup and roughly brushed down hair. This is the first magazine cover post son Taimur Ali Khan’s birth.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Bebo is known to never mince her words. In an interview with Filmfare, she spoke about Nepotism, “A lot of things seem out of context. Doesn’t nepotism exist in every possible field? But nobody addresses that. In business families, the son takes over the business. A politician’s son takes over his place. These are not considered nepotism but in the industry it makes for a nice read. Also, not many star-kids have achieved what their parents have. So I don’t understand why people are going on about it. Basically, the industry is a ruthless place. It’s about talent and survival of the fittest. Otherwise, a lot of star kids would’ve been No.1 stars in our country.” She said.

She further added, “If there’s Ranbir Kapoor, there’s also Ranveer Singh who’s not from the industry. So honestly, nepotism is overrated. More than in business, more than in politics, in the industry, it’s your hard work and talent that will take you far. That’s exactly the reason why Kangana Ranaut is considered such a great actress. And she’s not from the industry. If there’s Alia Bhatt, there’s also Kangana. It’s not only about star kids.”