Kareena Kapoor Khan Clarifies About Not Spending Time With Taimur Ali Khan

Women’s nowadays knows how to include a career in their lives and also to maintain their traditional roles at home. We can say that a woman’s work is never done. One such example, we have in our industry is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena is a doting mother and a dedicated wife. The same amount of devotion she has for her work. She knows how to manage between housework and career work.

After giving birth to her son, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena came back with a bang with the movie Veere Di Wedding which emerged as one of the highest grossing films featuring all female lead.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about her priorities in life, she said, “Of course, they (priorities) have! I have a son, a family and responsibility on my shoulders, so I’ll choose to do one film at a time because I need time for them. And since, it’s just one, I’d want to do something good and interesting and it’ll be the one I choose rather than doing something for a friend or anything.”

She also added, “My time with my son- because it’s not on social media or no one knows about it- does not need to be (made public). Just because I don’t post a picture with him or I don’t carry him at airports doesn’t mean I don’t spend time with my son.”

Kareena has quite a few projects lined up in her kitty. It is believed that Kareena will start working for her next film, produced by Karan Johar and if rumours are to be believed, we will see her opposite Shahrukh Khan in Rakesh Sharma’s’ biopic,’Salute’.

We will also see her in Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Zero’ along with other stars like late Sridevi, Karishma Kapoor and Kajol. The film is scheduled to release on December 21, 2018.