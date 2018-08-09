Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor To Star In Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro Sequel?

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor are busy with their choc-o-bloc schedule as they have some great upcoming projects in their kitty. Amidst everything, what comes as an exciting news is the duo reuniting on the silver screen for the sequel of Anurag Basu’s Life In A Metro.

Bebo & Arjun last worked together in Ki & Ka (2016) which gained success at the box office and was appreciated by the viewers. Now, according to a source close to leading daily DNA, “Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly feature in one of the stories and Arjun Kapoor will also be a part of one of the other plots. Their tracks are not connected is what we hear.”

Furthermore, the report states that the filmmaker has almost finished scripting the sequel and is most likely to produce it himself. Well, Kareena seems to be on a roll with the kind of line-ups she has since her last, Veere Di Wedding.

While Kareena has already bagged two films, Good News with Akshay Kumar which is set to release in 2019 and Karan Johar’s directorial which was announced today, Takht starring an ensemble cast, which will hit the theatres in 2020. Now with Life In A Metro, looks like Kareena’s back in the industry with a bang! Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor also has a huge lineup with projects including Rajkumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, Vipul Shah’s Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Life In A Metro (2007) narrated the lives of nine people living in Mumbai, and was acclaimed by both critics and the viewers. Let’s see what Anurag Basu has in the box for its viewers this time and if the sequel is going to do better at the box office as compared to its original.