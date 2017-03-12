Kareena Kapoor Khan adds another “first” to her credit – pays tribute to the Khans in a stage performance !

Kareena Kapoor Khan who turned the postergirl for the modern- day working woman as she went on to break stereotypes and continued to work through her pregnancy , now adds another “first” to her credit.

Kareena, who gave birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan in December last year, was be seen performing at the Zee Cine Awards on Saturday night. This will be her first live performance since delivering Taimur.

The star becomes the first actress in Indian cinema to do a stage performance in less than 3 months after giving birth to her son.

What makes this performance a special one is that Kareena will pay tribute to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced pregnancy like no other Bollywood actress, flaunting her bump gloriously as she continued to work – Tonight, at an award show, the actress will take to the stage to dance to a medley of her hit songs from her films with the Khans.

Sources reveal that the actress who has been paid a whopping amount for her first performance post pregnancy, will be will be styled by her close friend- designer Manish Malhotra.

Earlier, Katrina was due to perform at the gala, but due to an injury, she had to back out

Even Alia Bhatt will be performing at the gala, and will pay a tribute to filmmaker Karan Johar.

Reportedly, Kareena Kapoor Khan will kickstart the shooting of Veere Di Wedding in May. The chick flick is adopted from Hollywood drama The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and produced and directed by Rhea Kapoor (Anil Kapoor’s daughter)and will also feature Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Earlier, the film was meant to roll on March, but now it will go on floors in May.