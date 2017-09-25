After Jay Bhanushali and Karan Singh Grover, another TV heartthrob is going to be seen in the Hate Story franchise. Karan Wahi will be making his big Bollywood debut with the fourth instalment of this revenge drama franchise.

Karan, whose last fiction outing was ‘Kahani Hamari… Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki’, has been busy hosting and participating in reality shows. He was recently seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

The buzz is that television’s lover boy is all set for another outing in Bollywood with Hate Story 4. We hear that he has been paired opposite Urvashi Rautela in the fourth installment of the erotic thriller franchise. Well , t’s none other than the super sultry Urvashi Rautela. The actress recently flew to London for the film. Wahi’s fans are rather excited to see him with the B-town hottie.

Trending :

Going by the prequels of the movie, we’re sure there will be a lot of steamy sequences featuring the duo. Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T series and directed by Vishal Pandya, this one also stars popular Punjabi actress Ihana Dhillon. Earlier Gurmeet Chadhary was considered as the Hero for the film but since Gurmeet got busy with J P Dutta’s Paltan, he had let it go. Also, names like Sooraj Pancholi were doing the rounds, but now it seems Karan Wahi has finally bagged it.

The shoot of the erotic-thriller has already begun in London, UK and this time the film-makers will push a more ‘based on real life incidents’ into the movie. Hate Story franchise has an audience of its own and just like the previous 3 instalments, we’re sure the 4th part will end up being a hit at the box office too.