Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 45 yesterday. Bollywood stars wished him a year full of love, luck, prosperity and happiness through their tweets.

Karan Johar’s bash was a star-studded as usual and he had a guest list of 128. All the biggies of Bollywood from directors, fashion designers and actors – everyone came to wish this lovely filmmaker.

The stars which were spotted at the bash were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna,Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Malaika Arora Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma among others.

Check out all the pictures here!

Here’s now his pals wished him on social media:

Shabana Azmi

Karan Johar salgirah mubarak (happy birthday) Karan jeete raho khush raho (Live long and stay happy).

Anil Kapoor

Happy Birthday to the new father on the block! Karan Johar! This year has already been amazing for you and I hope the rest of it is as well!

Varun Dhawan

Happy birthday Karan Johar. Wish you many more smiles ahead. You are the best person I know. Thank you for being you.

Alia Bhatt

Happy Birthday to my most favourite person in the whole world! Karan Johar you’re my friend, my father, my teacher and last but not least, you’re my in-house fashion police (the only one that matters). I don’t know what I’d do without you! Love you Karan.

Farah Khan

Happiest birthday Karan Johar! May the pouts always be full my friend! Love you.

Rajkummar Rao

A very happy birthday Karan Johar sir. Sending you loads of love and wishes. More power to you.

Abhishek Bachchan

Happy birthday Karan Johar. Thank you for all that you are and for the amount of love you give and spread. Have the best year. Lots of love.

Nimrat Kaur

Happy happy birthday Karan Johar. There’s no one quite like you and that only gets better with time! Celebrating you now and always.

Huma Qureshi

Happy birthday Karan Johar to the sweetest most loving new dad on the block…loads of hugs and kisses.

Vishal Dadlani

To one of the kindest, bravest, most hilariously and brutally insightful people ever! Happy Birthday Karan Johar! Have another stellar year!

Bipasha Basu

Happy Birthday Karan Johar. Wish you an amazing year filled with more of all the wonderful things in the world!