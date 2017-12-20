Social Media’s favourite star Chotte Nawab Taimur Ali Khan turns one today. The little one with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is celebrating his special day at Pataudi Palace. Kapoor family as well Taimur’s aunt Karisma Kapoor is there too, with her children, Kiaan and Samaira.

Kareena had earlier spoken about her plans for the day that it is going to be a pleasant family occasion, with a dinner spread and cake. A sneak peek into Karishma Kapoor’s social media account had photos of, Taimur enjoying a horse and a tractor ride, as part of his pre-birthday celebrations. The fans also saw the Khan-Kapoor family posing on their vintage tractor.

There were rumours that Karan Johar, BFF of Taimur’s parents would attend the party too, with his twins Yash and Roohi. But later we got to know that he will not be able to make it to the venue.

But that did not stop Karan from being the first one to wish baby Taimur on his birthday. KJo posted a photo of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, and captioned it, “Happy birthday Taimur!!! I hope you enjoy your times with my babies as much as i have with your mom and dad!!!”

In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting on Saif’s lap and posing for the camera with all smiles.

Aunt Karishma Kapoor has been sharing sneak peeks from the celebrations as well. The venue was beautifully done with fairy lights all around and a tastefully decorated Christmas tree stood tall towering over the celebrations on the birthday eve.

Here’s wishing Chotte Nawab the best on his birthday.