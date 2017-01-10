Karan Johar Upsets LGBTQ Community Through His Biography

Bollywood’s well-known director Karan Johar recently released his tell all biography, The Unsuitable Boy. Little did he know that his confessions would upset a few sections of society.

The actor who is being lauded for coming out of the closet in the biography, in one statement says that in spite of being the poster boy for homosexuals, he did not wish to come out and tell people fearing an arrest. This statement has irked the LGBT community who have been striving hard for people to open up about their sexual orientation.

According to the law, involving in a homosexual act is crime but not one’s sexual preference. Coming from a bigwig filmmaker like Karan, the activists feel that this could discourage more people from accepting the truth. According to popular activists such as Harish Iyer and Pallav Patankar’s statements, Karan should have come out confidently, so as to empower the rest too.

Let’s see how Karan reacts to the same.