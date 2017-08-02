Karan Johar Turns Judge For TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival

Filmmaker Karan Johar, American actors Lake Bell and Ashton Sanders, French actress Isabelle Huppert are some of the jury members of the TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival.The films will be 60 seconds or less in length.

The second edition of TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival will run from August 9 to August 20 on Instagram, while winners will be announced on August 21, read a statement.

The Jury’s Choice Award and Fan Favourite Award winners will receive a trip to Toronto to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

“TIFF remains committed to discovering and nurturing the talent of upcoming filmmakers,” said Piers Handling, Director and CEO of TIFF.

“The TIFFxInstagram Shorts Festival presents a unique opportunity for TIFF to engage with emerging talent on a global scale. This year, we hope TIFFxInstagram encourages even more talent internationally to create and submit films, highlighting perspectives and experiences from around the world,” Handling added.

The winners’ short films will also be showcased on TIFF and Instagram’s digital channels.