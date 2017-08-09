Filmmaker Karan Johar is a good producer, director, host and a judge, but he has not impressed people as an actor. And after Bombay Velvet‘s debacle, he had vowed that he will never return on-screen as an actor.

But now as per reports, KJo is all set to return back to the silver screen. The movie will on IIFA Awards, it will title Crazy Hum which stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Diljit Dosanjh in the leads. The movie went on floors at IIFA Awards held in New York City this year.

Karan has agreed to be a part of the project and interestingly, he will play a double role. The flick was shot during IIFA, thus, it will have some interesting cameos, but KJo’s is the extended one.

A Sorce told DNA about Karan’s Character,” Karan’s is a full fledged role. Details of his character have been kept under wraps. This is the biggest surprise of the film. The writers who are working on the set are constantly innovating every day to enhance their script and it was then that they got this brilliant idea of having Karan’s duplicate.”

Trending :

We hope this time Karan’s acting skills will impress people. However, his performance in Bombay Velvet was also good, but unfortunately, the film didn’t work at the box office.

It will be interesting to see how Karan will portray the role and how people will react to it.Crazy Hum is directed by Chakri Toleti, who is known for making Tamil flicks like Billa 2 and Unnaipol Oruvan (the remake of Neeraj Pandey’s A Wednesday). He is making his Hindi debut with Khamoshi this year, a thriller starring Tamanaah and Prabhu Dheva, that is touted to be the first Indian movie to be shot with 8K technology.