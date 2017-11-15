Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is debuting as a radio jockey on a private radio station as a “love guru”, said on Tuesday that Kajol is one of his best friends and will continue to be the same even in future.

At the launch of the show, on being asked if he had plans to bring back once his best friend Kajol, with whom he recently fell apart, Karan said: “Kajol is and will remain as a special part of my life.”

Kajol and Karan Johar’s age-old friendship went kaput last year before the release of Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay and Dharma Productions’ Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Shivaay, which was directed by Devgn had clashed with Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the Box Office.

When asked about his opinion on curbing the creative rights and freedom of an artist in the wake of the controversy surrounding Padmavati, a magnum opus by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is finding it tough dealing with the release of his movie, Karan refused to comment.

“The show is about love, friendship, and relationship. I don’t want to talk now about thought-provoking issues like such (Padmavati), which calls for serious debate and conversation.”

The radio show Calling Karan will be aired on Ishq 104.8 FM.

On the film front, Karan will be having an interesting line up next year with films like Drive, Brahmastra, Raazi and the sequel of 2012 hit film Student of the Year under his belt.

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt and is Based on the book Calling Sehmat, Raazi is the story of a Kashmiri girl (essayed by Alia) who is married to a Pakistani army officer and is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of the army officer. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.