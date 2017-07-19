After Varun Dhawan tweeted an apology yesterday, Karan Johar has clarified his dig at Kangana Ranaut on the IIFA stage. The filmmaker has admitted that shouting “nepotism rocks” on stage was his idea and he is ready to take the onus of what they did on the stage.

In an interview with NDTV Karan Johar said, “The idea of that joke was entirely mine, so I take the onus of the idea of what we said. And I think we went a bit too far with the Kangana mention.”

For those who came in late, Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan, and Karan Johar made headlines for taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut and reigniting the nepotism debate at the IIFA stage.After Varun joined hosts Karan and Saif on the stage, Saif told him, “You are here because of your papa,” to which Varun replied saying, “And you’re here because of your mummy”.

Karan Johar added, “I am here because of my papa” and the trio announced in unison, “nepotism rocks”. After Varun and Saif mentioned about the song Bole choodiyan, bole Kangana from his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Karan Johar replied, “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai.”

It is needless to say that the trio faced flak on social media for glorifying nepotism on an international stage and taking a dig at the actress when she was not even present there.

Talking about it, the filmmaker told NDTV, “Of course I don’t believe that ‘nepotism rocks’. Of course, I believe that only talent rocks. If anything that rocks, it’s your talent, hard work and conviction. It’s the energy you bring to your job. What we said was meant to be a joke, which I think has been misplaced, misunderstood and I think it went wrong. I regret it.”

Kangana Ranaut had alleged Karan Johar of being the “flag bearer of nepotism” on his chat show earlier this year. Karan, Saif and Varun’s “nepotism rocks” was a dig at the National Award-winning actress.

Karan Johar further said, “No matter what I say or feel about my issues with what Kangana said on my talk show Koffee With Karan, I think I was raised to be a dignified, a chivalrous, and a decent person. That’s the upbringing that I was given and I feel that I failed on those accounts. I felt that no matter what my thoughts or personal issues on this, I should not have repeatedly brought that up. For that, I’m deeply regretful.”