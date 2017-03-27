Filmmaker Karan Johar has thanked his legal and medical teams, saying they were his “spine and strength” and that his twins Roohi and Yash Johar and he will be indebted to them forever. Karan took to Twitter to express his views.

“Through the months before the birth of my children Roohi and Yash… my strong legal team gave me unconditional love, support and counselling… The medical and legal teams are the spine and strength… and my children and me will remain forever indebted,” Karan tweeted.

Earlier this month, Karan announced he became a father to twins via surrogacy.

Here’s what he wrote in the letter, posted on Twitter:

I have previously shared the wonderfully exciting news of the birth of my children, Roohi and Yash. None of the many overwhelming emotions that I am currently feeling as I take my baby steps into parenthood would have been possible without the marvels of medicine and the progress it has made today.

Even the most anticipated events can sometimes leave us shaken, confused. And events that occur without any warning can turn our worlds on their very heads. My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank.

Knowing that there were complications with my babies’ birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were… Thankfully, I had a great support system. Roohi and Yash were in the hands of the most competent and patient doctors. Something that had its roots in an ordeal, soon turned into an experience that I will never forget.

With the guidance, support and solidarity of Dr. Avasthi and the unfailingly vigilant care he provided for the twins, they are both on their way to a happy and healthy childhood.

As someone with a voice, I want to reach out. Millions of preemies (premature babies) are born every year… but babies are resilient. With the right kind of care, they stand just as good a chance of survival as anyone else.

Organisations like Surya Hospital are stepping up during this time of need and reaching out to help. Via their campaign #SavePreemies, Surya Hospital aims to gather some goodwill and save as many preemies as possible.

Having a premature baby is something you don’t expect to happen to you. The whole experience has ignited a passion in me to help premature babies get the best chance they can… to help those in anguish who want the best chance of survival for their early born babies.

Premature babies, when provided with the right kind of care, have just as good of a shot of making it, as babies born on time. If your baby is a preemie, don’t be discouraged. Seek help. Wonderful organisations like Surya Hospital can nurture your child towards normal growth.

If your baby is born premature, don’t lose faith, don’t lose heart. I can only share my own experience and hope someone takes heart from it. I feel blessed to have had the care my children received while at the NICU and for all the prayers and support I had – but I urge anyone in the same situation to remember that your baby has the best chance of a long, happy life, too. Don’t lose hope.

The daughter has been named Roohi – a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo — and the son has been christened Yash – on Karan’s late father’s name.