Karan Johar On Nepotism: Everyone Forgets That Behind Surnames There Is Hard-work & Passion!

After launching Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Student of the Year, today filmmaker Karan Johar introduced two new faces in Bollywood. KJo launched the trailer of Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is an official adaptation of Nagraj Manjule’s superhit Marathi film Sairat which starred Rinkoo Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

The trailer launch was graced by the whole Kapoor clan; Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Antara Marwah and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

During the trailer launch event, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was asked about launching star kids and what is the protocol that he follows while launching them, and yet again he indirectly hinted at the N word of Bollywood- Nepotism.

He said, “They should go beyond their surnames and make a mark for themselves, that is what our responsibility and their too. These days people keep talking about surnames everyone is after that but people forget that behind the surnames, there is their hard work, passion, sweat and heart. It is not easy to be in front of the camera to face the audience or even the media. It is difficult. These are kids. We always give them tag or a word (nepotism). It is the season now of this (nepotism) word and it has been there for 2 years. I will not use the word (nepotism) or else I would be seen as promoting it. I will say this that people are here not because of that word but because of their hard work.”

The entire Nepotism episode came to existence when Kangana Ranaut called Karan Johar as the ‘flag bearer of Nepotism’. Since then Karan Johar was targeted for launching star kids only. Even during the IIFA Awards, the Nepotism controversy sparked even more where Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made a remark saying, ‘Nepotism rocks!’