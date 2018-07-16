Karan Johar: Nagarjuna Has An Extremely Special Role In Brahmastra

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he is honoured and excited to have southern superstar Nagarjuna play a special role in his upcoming production venture “Brahmastra“.

Karan on Monday took to Twitter and wrote: “We are honoured and exceptionally excited to have the one and only Nagarjuna doing an extremely ‘special’ role in our film ‘Brahmastra‘! Directed by Ayan Mukerji, (starring) Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor… Thank you Sir for your love and your beautiful energy.”

He also shared a photograph from the film’s shoot.

A tweet from Karan’s home production banner Dharma Productions read: “The ‘Brahmastra‘ team is now bigger and grander! Super stoked to have Nagarjuna on board for a very special part in the journey.”

“Brahmastra” is a trilogy. Its first part will release on India’s Independence Day on August 15, 2019.