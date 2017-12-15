Filmmaker Karan Johar says actress Anushka Sharma and cricket hero Virat Kohli have made a strong statement of love in the wedding photographs, which have surfaced on the Internet.

Karan spoke about the wedding photographs on his radio show Calling Karan on ISHQ 104.8 FM, read a statement.

“My feeling of the day is full of mush in my heart. I feel in love in all kinds of love. I have been staring incessantly at Anushka and Virat’s wedding photographs. Whether you are in a relationship or not, whether you are emotional or not whether you are all about mush and love or not,” he said.

Karan, who directed Anushka in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, added: “Whatever be the circumstances, you are going to feel something. You get that bang of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in your heart when you see these images.”

“I can’t stop staring at these images. They are giving us all kind of relationship goals, love goals, goals that you can think of. Personally, I am obssessing about their wedding photographs. Firstly, huge congratulations to the adorably gorgeous couple! What a way to get married!”

“Dignified, elegant and beautiful. They both look stunning and they both have made such a strong statement of love.”

Celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee is behind the striking ensembles and looks sported by India’s star cricketer and Bollywood actress for their wedding festivities. The wedding took place on Monday at a resort in a restored 13th century Tuscan village in Italy.