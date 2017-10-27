Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was involved with the distribution of the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s two-part magnum opus Baahubali starring Prabhas in the lead role. Soon after the second half of the film became a roaring success across the globe, KJo decided to launch Prabhas in Hindi Cinema, reports suggested.

But now the buzz is that Karan has no plans to do so. According to a report in DNA, Prabhas is expecting a big amount for the film. “Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

“But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price — reportedly in the vicinity of 20 crores — in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood. No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema. Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood. After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him.” the source added.

Prabhas, thus, is busy with Saaho, which started filming in August and is being shot in three languages – Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Neil Nitin Mukesh has been cast as the antagonist in the movie.

As for Prabhas, the actor is a blockbuster in himself. After playing Baahubali in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, there has been no looking back for Prabhas. Baahubali: The Conclusion, which released on April 28, is the first Indian film to earn over Rs 1,000 crore.