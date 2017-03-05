Popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday announced he has become a father to twins via surrogacy. He says they are now his world and priority.

The daughter has been named Roohi — a rearrangement of Karan’s mother’s name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash — on Karan’s late father’s name.

In a statement, Karan said: “I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash.

“I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.”

Best known for directing films like “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…“, said it “was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent.”

“In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine.

“I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority.”

In his book “An Unsuitable Boy”, Karan had expressed a desire to adopt a child or opt for surrogacy.

The 44-year-old filmmaker, who keeps travelling around the world, understands that having children would mean that “work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat”.

“I am prepared for that”, Karan said, adding: “By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the up-bringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.”

Karan also extended gratefulness to the surrogate who “fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world.”

“She will always remain in my prayers”.

Karan also extended gratitude to IVF specialist Jatin Shah, who was also instrumental in the successful birth of supersar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri’s son AbRam who was also born through surrogacy.